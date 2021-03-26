Family gifted car seat for their child with special needs

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– One family’s insurance company refused to help cover the cost of a car seat to keep their special need’s child safe. Anna’s Celebration of Life Foundation helped get Kylin the safety device he needed to keep him secured in his seat.

“We step in when insurance won’t cover a needed gift and it’s a little out of financial reach of the family,” said Brad Haberman, director of Anna’s Celebration of Life Foundation. The foundation gifted Garrett with Kylin’s $1,200 car seat which was purchased through Easterseals and sponsored by Ragel Inc.

“It’s a true blessing. Like I said, we’ve reached out to organizations before like for his stroller and different things but they are like, ‘no, no. He doesn’t qualify,'” explained Janae Garrett, Kylin’s mom.

Garrett said Kylin started experiencing developmental delays once he was four months old. Since then, Kylin has been diagnosed with several health problems, but Garrett said some of his medical expenses are paid for out of pocket if it’s denied by their insurance.

“He needs the therapy. He’s had medicine that’s denied and I’m like, ‘he has to have it,'” Garrett explained something similar happened when Garrett tried to get a new car seat for Kylin which he needs to keep him fastened into his seat. Garrett would worry about his safety while driving to and from Kylin’s doctors appointments in Indianapolis.

“If we are in a car crash, is his car seat or is he going to make it? Because he is always wanting to be out,” Garrett said she’s still in shock about this financial burden being lifted off their shoulders.

(This story was originally published on March 26, 2021)