HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson family is pushing to criminalize hazing in Kentucky after the tragic death of their son in October 2021. Lofton Hazelwood was a freshman at the University of Kentucky when alleged hazing claimed his life. Now the Hazelwood family, along with State Senator Robby Mills, are taking action through a proposed anti-hazing law named in their son’s honor, which aims to make hazing a felony in the commonwealth.

“Hazing is out of control throughout this country,” says Tracey Hazelwood, Lofton’s mother.

Hazelwood made her plea to the legislature’s Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary to consider ‘Lofton’s Law’. Lofton Hazelwood, a Henderson native, died of alcohol poisoning through his fraternity’s pledge activities at UK.

“Sometimes pranks and stuff like that start out as fun, and they cross the line,” explains State Senator Robby Mills. “We’ve seen that multiple times with fraternity and sorority-type hazing, and we feel like it’s time to draw a line in the state of Kentucky. That’s what we hope to do, that’s what the Hazelwood’s hope for as well.”

State Senator Mills of Henderson is helping lead the push for Lofton’s Law, which would criminalize hazing in the state of Kentucky. If passed, it would make first degree hazing resulting in physical harm or death a class D felony with up to 5 years behind bars, and participation of reckless hazing a class A misdemeanor.

“We believe that will make people back off and pay a lot more attention to what they’re doing with our young folks,” says Senator Mills.

During her testimony, Hazelwood says, “Since Lofton’s death, we have heard so many horror stories from parents whose children actually made it. No parent should ever have to go and experience what we have experienced with our son Lofton.”

Following the emotional testimony, momentum appears to be building for Lofton’s Law.

“There’s a lot of support out there for this and they are wanting to be supportive of the Hazelwood’s,” says Senator Mills.

“We need Lofton’s Law in place as soon as possible,” says Hazelwood. “It’s not going to bring my son back, but it might save somebody else’s son.”

Senator Mills says the support so far for the law has been great, and he expects the momentum to continue into the first of the year. Senator Mills also believes the legislation will have the bipartisan support to pass once the Kentucky legislative session begins on January 3, 2023.