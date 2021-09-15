Family hopes “Find Dawnita Day” will raise awareness

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – It’s been one year since the Vanderburgh County Commission declared September 15 Find Dawnita Day, and her family is still looking for the missing Evansville woman.

On Wednesday, family, friends and concerned members of the community gathered at the Four Freedoms monument in downtown Evansville for a balloon release and lantern lighting. Dawnita Wilkerson’s family is hoping to keep up awareness of Dawnita’s disappearance, asking people to change their Facebook profile picture to a picture of Dawnita. They’re also asking if anyone knows anything to speak up.

Wilkerson has been missing since June 2020. She was last seen getting into an SUV at an Evansville motel, the vehicle headed west towards Carbondale, Illinois.