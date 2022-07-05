MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Gilbert and Alexandra Eaton are still in disbelief following the tragic death of their 11 year old nephew, Camrynn McMichael.

“I’m still in shock, to tell you the truth,” explains Gilbert.

McMichael died on July 3 due to a fireworks incident. Preliminary autopsy reports show McMichael died from a head injury due to a firework mortar. The loss has rocked the Mount Vernon community, but Alexandra knows Camrynn wouldn’t want his loved ones to be sad.

“He would want everyone to be happy, because regardless of life, Cam was always happy,” says Alexandra.

Friends, family members, and neighbors all have the same assessment of Camrynn; he was academically and athletically gifted, and had a huge heart. The family says they are still in shock that a holiday celebration turned tragic.

“Every year now, his parents will be reminded of losing their son on the 4th of July, around the 4th of July,” explains Alexandra.

Gilbert adds, “It’s supposed to be fun, it’s supposed to be family-oriented. But it took his life.”

The Eaton’s say their own children are now scared of fireworks following the death of their cousin. They are pleading with other families to use extreme caution when lighting fireworks, stating that freak accidents can happen. They are also making a strong commitment of their own.

“I will not buy any more fireworks. I’m done,” says Gilbert.

The Eaton family has started a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses and cover the costs for Camrynn’s parents missing work due to this tragedy.