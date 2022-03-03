HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – One family in Huntingburg is starting over after losing everything in a house fire on March 1. Resident Danielle Jochim and her 7-year-old son were not inside at the time of the blaze, but returned home to see black smoke and flames before calling 9-1-1.

Now, the Dubois County community is rallying together to help the family get back on their feet. Danielle’s brother, Eric Jochim, says numerous businesses, churches, and individuals have donated money, clothing, and other items to replace the ones lost in the fire.

“She lost everything that she’s collected through her whole life,” says Eric Jochim. “We grew up very humble, so when you lose everything like that it’s just been really hard. But at the same time, she sees everybody’s generosity and she’s very thankful, it’s just hard for her to face it right now.”

Eric has helped organize a GoFundMe account for Danielle and her son. If you are interested in helping the family, you can access the account here.