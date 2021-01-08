Family of Corban Henry continues call for justice

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The family of an Owensboro teenager killed last year continues their calls for justice nearly five months after his death.

The family of Corban Henry marched again in Owensboro today.

The memorial for Corban Henry still stands on West 5th Street near where he was killed on August 15th.

“It’s really tough, but we have to fight for Corban,” says Nancy Henry, Corban’s mother.

For her, her family and others, their fight for justice keeps going 146 days later. So do the emotions going with the continuing wait.

“It’s been scary knowing there’s a killer out. There’s been multiple shootings since,” she says. “It’s going to perpetuate to violence throughout the city with everyone thinking they can get away with it.

“As a mother, I’m scared. Scared for Owensboro. Scared for all the kids,” added Emily, who was also at the rally.

They marched again in Owensboro, the latest to keep the case in the front of the community’s mind and to make sure Corban isn’t forgotten.

“I think they’re really effective for keeping the problem on the forefront like it should be. We need the awareness brought to everyone’s attention. There’s still people in Owensboro that don’t know about it. I don’t know how,” says Nancy.

“This is why I support her and Corban because I loved Corban. He’s a good kid. He didn’t deserve to get shot on a moped, just driving down the street. If it could happen to him, it could happen to you,” adds Marilyn Staples, who knew Corban.

Owensboro Police say they’re still waiting results of forensic evidence from the state police lab. No one has officially been charged with his death. Henry says her patience has been tested at times, but keeps believing those responsible will be caught.

“My son will have his justice,” Nancy says.

(This story was originally published on January 8, 2021)