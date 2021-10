EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – While people pursue pronto pups at the Fall Festival, their eyes may have noticed the many flyers for a missing woman.

Dawnita Wilkerson disappeared from a motel in Evansville in June of 2020. She was last seen getting into a silver 2004 Chevy Suburban, and hasn’t been seen since. Her face is now seen on flyers at the Fall Fest booths and on posters along West Franklin.

Anyone with information about Wilkerson is asked to call their local police department or the FBI.