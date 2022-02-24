PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The family of 27 year old Rachel Pennington of Fort Branch, Indiana is reflecting on her life and sharing precious memories following her tragic death in an auto accident along Highway 41 in Gibson County.

“She was a good baby,” says Tawney Pennington, Rachel’s mother. “I mean, she was amazing. Her personality was just really good.”

Family members say Rachel had an outgoing personality, and was considered the life of the party during gatherings. Tawney says her daughter cared for every person she met and would go out of her way to help them.

“She was just amazing. Beautiful smile, beautiful brown eyes. She’s beautiful.”

Martha Rodriguez, Rachel’s cousin, says the two shared a close bond with one another growing up, and reconnected every chance they had after Rodriguez moved to Texas.

“The last time I talked to her was in October, and she was 39 weeks pregnant with baby Benjamin,” says Rodriguez. “And she was telling me all kind of stories. She was just so full of life and so excited to be talking to me. We hadn’t talked in a while.”

Benjamin is Rachel’s 4 month old baby, who was also ejected from the vehicle during the incident. The family says they expect him to pull through. Rodriguez says a GoFundMe has been set up and will be used as a trust fund for Rachel’s two sons she leaves behind.