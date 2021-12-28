Family photo found in Daviess County after being blown away by tornado

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) On Thursday, Daviess County farmer Deb Higdon found a family photo while walking her dog. Her first concern was to reunite it with its owner. Not being a social media user, Higdon contacted Eyewitness News in the hopes of doing so.

Luckily, Sandra Aiken had tuned in and recognized her late son as one of the people in the photo. Sandra, who had lost her father in the severe weather that struck western Kentucky earlier this month, had been hoping to find some of her family’s missing belongings. This photo is the first.

Sandra says this shows there’s a silver lining even in the face of tragedy.