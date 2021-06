EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A Family Pride Festival is scheduled for Haynie’s Corner in Evansville on Saturday.

A portion of Adams Avenue and Southeast Second Street will be closed for the event. On Thursday, the Board of Pubic Works gave the okay to provide barricades and other items for the event.

There will be a parade, and if there are more than 150 people, police officers will escort the parade.