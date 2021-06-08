Family protests dog being euthanized after he jumped on little girl who needed surgery

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT)– A Mount Vernon family is making their voices heard. They are wanting to make sure their dog, Jager, is okay and potentially spare his life. A judge ordered Jager, a large boxer, to be euthanized. His owner, May Robinson, said her 4-year granddaughter, Kinley Newman, accidently stepped on Jager’s foot, causing him to jump up and scratch her face. This happened January 30. The family still hasn’t seen their dog since.

“I wish that I could pet him again,” said Kinley Newman. Her and her grandmother, May Robinson, are doing everything they can to be reunited with their furry friend Jager.

They had a peaceful protest outside of Mount Vernon City Hall, calling on for the mayor to allow family members to visit their dog.

“We want him released, but right now I just want visits. I just want to see him and know he’s okay,” May Robinson said her 8-year-old boxer has been in Animal Control since the end of January, after he jumped up and scratched Kinley’s face so deeply she needed surgery. Even after her injury, the 4-year-old little girl still wants her dog back.

“Yeah. He didn’t bite me, he scratched me,” Kinley explained.

Senior Judge Robert Aylsworth said even though the dog doesn’t have a violent history, the incident was horrific. Jager was set to be euthanized in May, but Robinson filed an appeal which is moving forward.

“It could be… No telling how many more months before it’s over,” said Robinson.

In the meantime, community members are asking Mayor Bill Curtis to finally let Robinson visit Jager.



“We realize that it’s in the courts, but we don’t think it’s a lot to ask for his owner, who loves and cares for him, to be able to go see him. I mean he’s in a cell, hasn’t seen the sun or grass in already 128 days and he could be there for months,” said Tina Parker with the Posey Humane Society.