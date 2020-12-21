Family receives HVAC system during trying times

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A Christmas wish comes true after months of obstacles for Carol Blair’s family. After beating cancer, mourning the loss of a loved one, and losing her job during the pandemic, she says keeping her family warm is one less thing for her to worry about.

“It’s like. Come one what else you got? What else can you throw on us,” asked Carol Blair. She said 2019 was off to a rocky start after her husband got hurt and needed surgery.

“And then in February we got a big shock,” Blair explained. “I got diagnosed with stage three aggressive breast cancer. That was probably the hardest thing I’d ever gone through.”

Blair said both her and her family learned how to stay positive since life continued throwing them curve balls.

“We lost a dog unexpectedly that we didn’t know was sick and then we had a branch fall on our car, totaling it in our front yard,” said Blair. Her house is 100 years old, with a nearly 30 year old heating and air unit.

Every time they turn on the heat, Blair said she makes sure lady luck is on her side. “The system is so old, I knock on wood to make sure it’s going to come on.”

Blair and her husband were going to replace their heating and air system with their stimulus checks, but decided to wait. Blair is thankful they held off because both of them ended up losing their jobs due to the effects of the pandemic.

After two years of tough obstacles, Carol Blair and her family were finally surprised with some good news. Out of hundreds of nominations, the Blair family was chosen as Brackett Heating & Air’s 2020 Furnace Give-Back winners. Bryce Brackett, general manager of the company, told Eyewitness News he’s glad they could continue this partnership with Lennox during trying times.

Blair had no idea her coworker nominated her, but she said she’s extremely thankful.

“It means a lot to me,” said Carol Blair’s daughter, Leigh Leigh. She’s Blair’s youngest daughter who has a couple medical conditions, including a blood disorder. This makes her chilled easily.

“So she’s probably in two sweatshirts right now and she has like six blankets on her bed because she gets cold so easy,” explained Blair.

(This story was originally published on December 21, 2020)