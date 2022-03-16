DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) As tornado survivors continue reclaiming what they lost, a family reclaims a Bible that was found in the Dawson Springs area. It was among the photos we featured in our story we brought you last month.

The Bible sat at the Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center for about two months, waiting to be picked up.

“I thought that would be the first thing that somebody would contact us about,” says museum board member Brent Menser.

Mary Philipps came to Dawson Springs today to pick up the Bible that meant so much to her family.

“Everyone is thrilled, very, very excited,” she said.

The Bible was on display at the museum, standing alongside lost photos people have picked up that were found in the Dawson Springs area. She says a relative saw photos of it, and saw names of relatives and photos inside.

“My aunt on my mother’s side sent a message to the family because she recognized the names, and then when we saw it, we were like, ‘Wait a minute, this is grandmother’s,'” Philipps recalled.

The Bible was found after the tornado and brought to the museum. Menser says at least 75% of the photos were picked up.

“It means a lot to these people,” he said. “An individual, they might not find their picture, but they’ll recognize somebody else that they’ll know and they’ll contact them.”

Now that the answer of whose Bible it is was found, Philipps says the next question to answer is what it was doing in the Dawson Springs area, since much of the family doesn’t live near the town

“Everyone has different theories, it’s a big mystery as to when it arrived in Dawson Springs, so that is the next step in the process,” Philipps said.

(This story was originally published on March 16, 2022)