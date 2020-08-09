Elizabeth Banister’s Sister: Serial killer confesses to murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The sister of slain Evansville woman Elizabeth Banister says a serial killer has confessed to the January 2000 murder that has been a cold case for over two decades.

In July, Banister’s sister Sara S tewart and a private investigator told Eyewitness News that a break in the case was “close.” While the name of the serial killer has not been publicly released, more information is expected in the coming weeks.

Stewart says an investigation remains ongoing. The Evansville Police Department could not be immediately reached for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated once information becomes available

(This story was originally published on Aug. 9, 2020)

