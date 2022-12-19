PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work.

According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was last seen at Susan Bobe’s Pizza with a co-worker on December 9.

The family says Colbert was driving a plum colored 2017 Toyota Avalon that has an Indiana Temp license plate. Family members tell us Colbert hasn’t reported to his job at Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Princeton since his disappearance.

If you know where Colbert may be, you’re asked to contact the Evansville Police Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979.

