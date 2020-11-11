Family speaks out after shooting death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- NAACP President Rev. Gerald Arnold joined the family of Rodriguez Pam, the man shot to death by Evansville police on Sunday, as they continue to look for answers.

Rev. Arnold says Pam was a good man.

He was productive, he was doing some good things, Sunday night, we can’t answer that, we don’t know what really happened yet. Rev. Gerald Arnold

Evansville police say Pam was armed and was not complying with the officers’ demands but the family still has questions.

I just need some answers, I need to talk to somebody, and we need to get this settled. Mamie Cunningham, mother of Rodriguez Pam

Rev. Arnold says he watched the body cam footage with Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin, adding Bolin will meet with Cunningham to answer questions she has in the case. But Cunningham says she has a message for the community.

If you young ladies don’t want this to happen to your child and want this to stop, start going to church, start praying, get your kids to drop these guns Mamie Cunningham

Cunningham adds she does not want to see protests in connection to the case.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 11, 2020)