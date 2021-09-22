Family speaks out over conditions at Evansville mausoleum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- When families bury a loved one, there’s a level of care and respect that they expect. But one family with loved ones at Park Lawn Cemetery and Mausoleum on Evansville’s east side says they’ve instead found mold and water dripping from crypts inside the mausoleum.

Martha Stocker says she noticed the problem when she visited her late husband. Stocker says she feels misled and abused by the cemetery, adding she also feels the people in the mausoleum and their families have also been abused.

Outside the mausoleum door, cemetery workers have attached a notice saying they plan to rectify the problem and in a statement sent to Eyewitness News, the cemetery’s owners say they have hired a remediation company and a company to repair the roof.

“We have already secured a remediation company and a company for the roof. The new General Manager of the location is meeting at the location tomorrow with contractors for drywall and paint. We are working as quickly as possible to remediate the situation. We apologize for the stress this has caused our families. We appreciate the patience while we work with the companies necessary to fix the issue.” Lindsay Granson, Stonemor Inc.

Still, Stocker feels uneasy. Stocker, 74, says she fears what will happen to her after she dies. Stocker says she wants to be buried with her husband but doesn’t think her children will allow her or have her be buried in the mausoleum in its current state.