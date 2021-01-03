Family throws parade for woman turning 100 years old

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- How do you celebrate turning 100 years old? If you’re Evansville woman Amelda Miller, you get a parade thrown in your honor.

The idea for the parade, which ran outside Miller’s Westside apartment Saturday afternoon, came from her niece Patty Fischer, who wanted to honor her aunt by having all her nieces and nephews out for the occasion.

Fischer explains that there is not a family history for living so long but adds the family is proud of Miller for reaching the century mark. To keep Miller and her family safe, guests drove by with signs while honking their horns and then staying on the opposite side of her patio to maintain a safe distance.

And while Miller reached the 100 year mark, she says she doesn’t have any tips for living such a long life but thanked everyone who came out for her birthday.

(This story was originally published on January 2, 2021)

