Family upset over EVSC policy hires law firm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville family that says the EVSC won’t let their child take part in extracurricular activities has hired a law firm.

Danks and Danks sent a letter to the EVSC demanding the school corporation make adjustments to its extracurricular policy regarding the virtual academy.

The virtual academy is for students not wanting to return to in-person learning this fall due to COVID-19 concerns. The EVSC says no students enrolled in the virtual academy are allowed to take part in extra-curricular activities including sports.

Danks and Danks says the family is considering legal action if the school corporation doesn’t change its policy by July 24.

EVSC’S attorney, Pat Shoulders, tells Eyewitness News the school corporation is following rules set by the IHSAA and will review all cases.

EVSC’s new policy is a thinly veiled attempt to compel in-person attendance of students by prohibiting virtual learning students from participating in extracurricular activities. EVSC’s decision does not advance the public health of students or faculty. Virtual learning minimizes the risk of exposing students and faculty to COVID-19. Children should not be forced to expose themselves to a high risk environment during a pandemic just to be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities. Attorney Brandon S. Danks

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS