EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – As a celebration of all things “fandom”, EvansvilleCon has drawn an estimated 1500 people to the Doubletree Hotel.

Visitors cosplayed and checked out comic books and other pop culture merchandise. Some visitors even participated in a Super Smash Bros. tournament. Among the guests were voice actor Chuck Huber (best known for his work on “Dragon Ball Z” and “My Hero Academia”) and professional wrestler Fred Ottman.

The organizers say they aimed to throw a family-friendly event for all to enjoy. “Families love dressing up. You’ll see a lot of families here at the show dressed up,” says Carmine Desanto. “For them, it’s like Halloween is every day.”

For those that missed EvansvilleCon, the organizers say they’ll be back soon.