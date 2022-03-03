EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The teams are back and the mascots are back too, but most importantly: the fans of the Ohio Valley Conference are back in Evansville after crowds were limited in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murray State fans TJ & Lauren Nash say being at home paled in comparison to the excitement of live basketball. Murray State alums, the Nashes have traveled to see the Racers, including a few stops in Evansville along the way. The Nashes say they’re excited to be back in town to visit a few of their favorite stops from Gerst Haus, to the Children’s Museum, to Wesselman Woods.

But this year’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament is tipping off as Indiana’s COVID state of emergency is set to expire this week after almost two years. Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-Indiana) says the time is right to return to normalcy and go from a pandemic to an endemic.

At the Ford Center, the Nashes say they’re happy to see the Racers in action again but add they’re happy to return to normal, noting it’s “nice to see people smile.”