EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) While many basketball fans were at home watching tonight’s games, some basketball fans drove hundreds of miles to the Ford Center earlier today for today’s Division II National Championship.

Some fans came here from Georgia, others from Missouri. While the fan bases came from different parts of the country, they all had the same goal: to watch their team make this national title theirs.

“Well, we got in an hour ago. That was, probably, 12:00 PM local time,” said Ralph Gaines of Augusta, Ga. He, and Carole Gaines, left their Augusta home at 5:00 AM to see their Jaguars play.

“We got excited, absolutely. We are looking forward to Augusta winning, of course,” he said.

They were two of the thousands from outside the Tri-State to watch the third Division II National Championship played at the Ford Center since 2019, as Northwest Missouri State went for their fourth title in six years, and Augusta played in their first title game since 2008.

“It’s a lot of fun. Northwest has a huge following since everybody is here to support the boys and the team. They do great,” said Craig Wallace of Kansas City.

“It’s exciting. You can feel the energy outside the stadium. When you walk in the Ford Center, and you feel the excitement and energy and atmosphere in this building,” added Donald Wheeler of Lincolnton, Ga.

The game had the attention of those watching at nearby bars and restaurants like Backstage Bar and Grill on Main Street. While the goals for each fan base was the same before the game, the emotions were different afterwards.

“It’s going to be a great drive home. All seven hours of it,” said Noah Bielby of Maryville, Mo.

“I’m a little bummed, but we have a great team, and we only have one senior graduating, so we’ll be back,” added Tina Westbrook of Augusta,

Both Augusta and Northwest Missouri State fans tell us that they are looking forward to seeing their team compete again here next year.

(This story was originally published on March 26, 2022)