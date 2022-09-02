WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) Today’s weather probably encouraged some people to go golfing today, but it also encouraged others to watch golf at Victoria National.

The second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship iwrapped up this evening.

Each year, the Tour Championship brings golf fans from in and outside the Tri-State. While today’s crowd may not have been the biggest, some spectators say more will arrive the next two days.

It’s a return trip for some.

“we’ve been out here almost every year,” said Bill Wooten of Evansville, who has gone to the tournament nearly every year.

It’s a relatively new experience for others, watching these golfers try to make, or return, to the PGA Tour.For spectators watching the second round, it’s their day to experience the tournament, and victoria National.

“It’s a good facility for one thing. I think the people like to come out and support the community,” said Richard Ellis of Evansville.

“Very challenging. It’s very beautiful,” said Trish Garber, who drove nine hours from Michigan to watch her son Joey play in this weekend’s tournament.

“We’re trying to make our way into the PGA tour, so there’s a lot in stake. I must say I was with the (Jeff) Overton group, and was with a lot of locals, and they were very kind, very supportive for all three golfers,” she said.

Some spectators say today’s crowd didn’t feel as big as yesterday’s, but expect it to pick up for the final two rounds.

“There doesn’t seem to be that many here. I can understand during the week, football week,” said Glen Whinton of Oklahoma City, who was with his wife, Barbara.

“Usually Saturday and Sunday, all tournaments are much busier,” Barbara added.

“I don’t know how it’s going to turn out today i suspect the weekend will be well attended,” said Wooten.

A few fans also say having the tournament on Labor Day weekend could encourage more people to come out to watch the tour championship. Tour championship officials say they didn’t have any estimates on what this weekend’s attendance will be so far.

(This story was originally published on September 2, 2022)