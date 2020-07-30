Farm families across Indiana, Tri-State win Hoosier Homestead Award

(WEHT)- 151 farm families across Indiana, including several in the Tri-State, were awarded the Hoosier Homestead Award by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler.

This award captures the essence of Indiana and the many individuals that help ensure Indiana agriculture perseveres. Suzanne Crouch

More than 5,800 families have received the award since the program was established in 1976. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, the farm must be kept in the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.

Three different awards are given out each year: centennial, sesquicentennial, and bicentennial honoring farms that have been open for 100, 150, and 200 consecutive years, respectively.

Agriculture has always been at the core of Indiana and of these individuals. Recognizing our longstanding Hoosier farming families is always an honor Bruce Kettley

Tri-State Hoosier Homestead Winners

John Jacob Roth, Jr., 1864, Sesquicentennial Award (Warrick County)

Spindler, 1868, Sesquicentennial Award (Gibson County)

Tony Ford Schroeder, 1914, Centennial Award (Gibson County)

Hilsmeyer, 1919, Centennial Award (Pike County)

Hilsmeyer, 1879, Centennial Award (Pike County)

Goepfrich, 1854, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award (Dubois County)

Himsel, 1852, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award (Dubois County)

Himsel, 1855, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award (Dubois County)

Kellams, 1819, Centennial,Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial Award (Dubois County)

Linstrot, 1844, Sesquicentennial Award (Dubois County)

Linstrot, 1844, Sesquicentennial Award (Dubois County)

Alfred and Ruth Thomas, 1853, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award (Perry County)

Daniel Dotson Oldham, 1893, Centennial Award (Spencer County)

Louis Seifert, 1920, Centennial Award (Spencer County)

Schutzius, 1900, Centennial Award (Spencer County)

Vogel, 1920, Centennial Award (Spencer County)

(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)

