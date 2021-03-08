Farm truck goes off the road, flips, driver is able to crawl out on his own

MASONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) A major road in Daviess County is reopen after a farm truck carrying grain flipped and the driver had to crawl out. It happened on highway 231 around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Masonville firefighters say the truck went off the road before it turned over. The driver was not hurt, but did have to get out on their own.

The scene near the entrance to the Deer Valley neighborhood was closed to allow emergency vehicles to arrive. After about 30 minutes the road was reopened to traffic.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)