Farmers to Family food box event helps local families

(WEHT) – A food giveaway event helped local families on Wednesday afternoon at the Farmers to Family food box program.

The event, held at the Warrick County Fairgrounds in Boonville, was organized by the Warrick County food pantries and the county Purdue extension office.

“We’re giving back to the community. Just a great opportunity for the team to get together, come out and participate in a great event. We’ve been looking forward to it for the past couple weeks and we had a good turn out,” said Brett Rasche of Fibertech Inc.

Food was given out on a first come first serve basis. Any extra food from the event was given to local food banks.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)

