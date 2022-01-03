Farming workshops are being held in Dubois County

HUNTINGBURG, Ind (WEHT) – Agricultural producers and their families can learn more about financially maintaining local farms now and into the future at a farm management series presented by Purdue Extension.

The Purdue “Getting Into The Farm Business” workshop series will to be held on January 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM Eastern Standard Time at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds Annex Building.

“Getting Into The Farm Business” empowers younger or beginning farmers to be better business partners by managing and organizing critical farm information. This four-week course brings participants together to learn about farm business establishment, farm business planning, farm management, tracking farm success and challenges, and exploring available financial, technical, and informational assistance and programs. The program also discusses additional educational farm management programs available to participants.

Registration is $20.00 for all four sessions, and participants can enroll online. For more information, contact the Purdue Extension – Dubois County office at 812-482-1782. Registration is available until January 3 and is open to all.