Farmstead Butcher Block plans to locate in Muhlenberg County, create 25 full-time jobs

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WEHT) Farmstead Butcher Block plans to invest more than $1.2 million to establish a meat processing operation near Central City. The facility is expected to create 25 full-time jobs.

Farmstead plans to locate on a 5-acre site on Cleaton Road, formerly home to Oxford Mining. The site includes three existing buildings, allowing the company to process cattle, hogs, lamb, chicken and turkey, as well as deer on a seasonal basis. The company’s investment also will include equipment – such as coolers and freezers – an equipped harvest floor, a rail system for moving products and processing room equipment. Construction on the project is now underway, with cattle, hog and lamb processing as the primary focus upon opening. Poultry and deer processing is expected to begin this fall.

Farmstead is a newly established business founded by Clifford and Carol Jo Welch, residents of Muhlenberg County since 2014. B

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in February preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $375,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $1.22 million and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 25 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 15 years; and

Paying an average hourly wage of $22 including benefits across those jobs.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

