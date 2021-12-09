Fast food restaurant raises money for Deputy Hicks

MT. VERNON, Ind (WEHT) – A local franchisee of a big name fast food chain has decided to make a donation to Deputy Hicks.

The crew at a McDonalds in Mt. Vernon raised $2,500 for Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks, who was injured in the line of duty in September. The workers presented a check in Hicks’s honor to Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham and other members of the Posey County Sheriff’s office. The funds were raised during a drive-thru event held in November.

“We’re honored to join in the outpouring of community support for Deputy Hicks,” said local McDonalds owner Larry Lovelace. “I am especially proud of our team who led the fundraising efforts.”