Fatal accident in Owensboro leaves motorcyclist dead

OWENSBRORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department tell Eyewitness News they responded to a collision in the 1700 block of Virginia Court between a motorcycle and a parked vehicle. They add that they responded on Saturday at approximately 3:27 p.m.

According to officials, the motorcyclist was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he died several hours later.

OPD adds that members of their Accident Reconstruction Team were contacted and are investigating this collision.

No further information has been given to us at this time.