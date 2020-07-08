Fatal accident reported on I-69 in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal collision of I-69 Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office says a white Toyota van skidded out of control before colliding with an embankment and overturning several times. The driver, identified as Katrina Mullins, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)

