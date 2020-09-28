Fatal ATV crash in Dubois County

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving an ATV and a motor vehicle.

The accident happened about 3 1/2 miles west of Huntingburg on SR 64 near CR 750 W around 4:35 p.m.

No further information has been released.

(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)

