WCSO: One person dead after vehicle hits tree

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said one person died Thursday night after a vehicle hit a tree.

The Warrick County Coroner was called to the scene in the 200 block of South Rockport Road. Coroner Sarah Seaton says the car left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be scheduled.

Authorities said a juvenile was also in the vehicle at the time of the wreck and was taken to the hospital.

We’re told the tree was right in front of a home.

