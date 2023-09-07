HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the 1000 block of Old Plank Road overnight.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, dispatch received a 911 call just after midnight reporting that someone was on the phone with a driver when they heard a crash and the call ended abruptly. Responders were able to find the crash within 10 minutes, and life saving measures were performed on the driver, identified as 25-year-old John Mark Benton Jr., of Chandler, however Benton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Warrick County Coroner’s Office says an autopsy is pending, however the sheriff’s office says high speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash