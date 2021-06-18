Fatal crash between motorcycle and SUV in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police say the driver of a motorcycle has died after it collided with an SUV at the intersection of St. Joe and Franklin.

The wreck happened around 9:25 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses tell police the motorcycle driver ran a red light at the intersection and collided with an SUV that was already in the intersection turning onto St. Joe from the opposite direction. The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital where they later died.

No other injuries were reported. At this time, no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing. The victim’s name has not been released.