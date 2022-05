OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – First responders are on the scene of a fatal crash on New Hartford Road just north of the 60 Bypass near Daviess County High School.

The crash happened around 5:15 Friday morning.

Officials tell us the northbound lanes of New Hartford Road are closed at this time. Southbound traffic is down to one lane.

Authorities expect the road to be closed for a couple hours while the scene is cleared.