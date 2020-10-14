Fatal crash in Hopkins County under investigation

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a commercial-grade truck.

It happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. on I-69 near mile marker 101. KSP say Jesse Steven Gott, 55, of Dexter, MO, was driving a 2015 Peterbilt, with trailer-in-tow, when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the median and through the other lanes of traffic. Authorities say the vehicle then struck a guardrail and the concrete bridge end of the Wells Road overpass, before overturning multiple times.

Jesse Gott was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner, Dennis Mayfield. The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Hunter Carroll.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 14, 2020)

