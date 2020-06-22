Fatal crash on Darmstadt Road under investigation

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving one vehicle on Darmstadt Road. It was reported on Monday around 10:05 a.m. on Darmstadt between April Drive and Mohr Road.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Austin Bell of Evansville. An autopsy was conducted Monday and a cause of death is pending lab testing.

Deputies say somebody called dispatch and said the crash may have happened overnight, but said they thought somebody was still inside the vehicle. When deputies arrived, they did find one person inside the car, who was deceased.

(This story was originally published on June 22, 2020)

