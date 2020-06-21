Fatal crash reported in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died after a single-vehicle crash at US Hwy 431 and Browns Valley- Red Hill Rd. just after midnight Sunday morning.

Authorities say both people in the car were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The passenger, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 17-year-old John Brackett was taken to an Evansville hospital but there is no updated on his condition.

In a release, the sheriff’s office says the car was traveling southbound on US 431 when it lost control in a curve, went off the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned, and hit a utility pole before coming to a rest.

Officials say the passengers in a pickup truck, believed to be a newer model Ford F-250 diesel also traveling southbound on the highway may have witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444.

(This story was originally published on June 21, 2020)

