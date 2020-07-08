HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting a fatal crash on U.S. 41-A between the Cairo School and the Trade Winds Subdivision.
KTC says traffic is blocked in both directions.
The crash involved an SUV and a dump truck. Traffic is being detoured around the crash site.
Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene.
This story will be updated.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Madisonville Community College expanding electrical lineman program
- Fatal accident reported on I-69 in Hopkins County
- Dispatch: Person struck by lightning in Evansville
- Mayor Winnecke to host special city hall meeting
- Fatal crash in Henderson near Cairo Elementary