Fatal crash in Henderson near Cairo Elementary

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting a fatal crash on U.S. 41-A between the Cairo School and the Trade Winds Subdivision.

KTC says traffic is blocked in both directions.

The crash involved an SUV and a dump truck. Traffic is being detoured around the crash site.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene.

This story will be updated.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)

