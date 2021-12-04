Fatal mining accident sends shockwaves through Union County, KY

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — 48-year-old coal miner Lester Daugherty Jr. passed away early Saturday morning from injuries from an accident at a Union County underground coal mine. Mining officials say he suffered critical injuries at the 16,000-foot-deep River View mine in Wavery, Ky.

Daugherty Jr. was performing maintenance work on a piece of mining equipment underground when an unexpected movement of the equipment resulted in his fatal injuries, reports say.

“We are deeply saddened today to learn of the passing of Mr. Daugherty Jr.,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We join everyone across Kentucky who offer their prayers and support for his family, friends and community as they mourn his untimely loss.”

Investigations into the fatal accident are currently ongoing.

Ken Ford, General Manager of the River View Mine, asks that you “join us in extending support to Mr. Daugherty’s family and his fellow miners during this extremely difficult time.”