Fatal utility tractor crash in Dubois County

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) Friday, at approximately 6:35 p.m. EST, the Indiana State Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department were called to a crash involving a vehicle and a utility tractor.

The crash happened in the 4200 block of CR 675 N, west of Portersville Rd.

According to police, the victim, identified as 60 year old Ruth Meyer of Jasper, was riding her lawnmower when she entered the road in front of a westward traveling vehicle driven by 62 year old Joann Voelkel.

Voelkel says she was not able to stop and hit the utility tractor. Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say neither drugs nor alcohol were involved.

ISP is still investigating the crash.

(This story was originally published on October 17, 2020)

