VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – More details have come to light about the wreck that happened in northern Vanderburgh County.

VCSO says that deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 57 and Ruston Lane. Law enforcement officials say that upon arrival, they located a silver truck that was off the roadway. VCSO says the second vehicle, a blue car, was found in the roadway, and both vehicles had extensive front end damage. Law enforcement officials say the drivers were the only ones in each vehicle.

VCSO says the investigation found that the car was travelling north on Highway 57, attempting to turn west onto Ruston Lane. Law enforcement officials say the truck was driving south on Highway 57 when the car turned west into the truck’s lane. The driver of the car died from injuries sustained in the crash at the scene, says VCSO.

VCSO says the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital for a chemical test. At this time, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor of the crash.

Law enforcement officials say the name of the deceased is not being released at this time as the family has yet to be notified.