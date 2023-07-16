HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – July 16 is National Ice Cream Day and folks around the Tri-State have their go-to flavor when they want to indulge their sweet tooths.

According to a study done by financial firm Scholaroo, Indiana and Illinois residents say their favorite ice cream flavor is chocolate while folks in Kentucky go for Rocky Road the most.

The study found the other top five flavors for the three states are as follows:

Kentucky-

Chocolate

Strawberry

Cookie Dough

Cherry

Indiana-

Rocky Road

Cookie Dough

Strawberry

Neapolitian

Illinois-

Cookie Dough

Rocky Road

Neapolitan

Cherry

The study also found that 17 other states like Rocky Road, 23 prefer chocolate and two prefer strawberry.

Scholaroo discovered that California has the largest number of ice cream parlors in the country with 4,263, making the state the biggest ice cream consumer in the country, and every person is found to consume an average of 12 pounds a year.

Study says according to the preferences and trends, there has been a significant increase in demand for 2023 compared to last year at this time. The consumption in June of this year surpassed the total purchases in the same period of 2022 by 9.8%.

Other popular ice cream flavors include coffee, coconut, vanilla and cookies and cream.

