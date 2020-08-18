FB Culley Generating Station employee dies

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- An employee at the FB Culley Generating Station has died from injuries sustained in a fall Monday afternoon.

A Vectren spokeswoman says an investigation is ongoing. The company says they are extending their condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

This is a developing story

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)

