FB Culley Generating Station employee dies

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- An employee at the FB Culley Generating Station has died from injuries sustained in a fall Monday afternoon.

A Vectren spokeswoman says an investigation is ongoing. The company says they are extending their condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

This is a developing story

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)

