FB Culley Generating Station employee dies

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- An employee at the FB Culley Generating Station has died from injuries sustained in a fall Monday afternoon.
A Vectren spokeswoman says an investigation is ongoing. The company says they are extending their condolences to the victim’s family and friends.
This is a developing story
(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)
