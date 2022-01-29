FBI: Afghan refugee allegedly assaulted in Owensboro, investigation opened

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An FBI Agent tells Eyewitness News they are investigating reports of an assault on an Afghan refugee in Owensboro. Sources say reports of the assault came in to the FBI and OPD Thursday evening.

According to officials, the assault allegedly happened near the Comfort Inn and Suites on Salem Drive. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, working in conjunction with OPD, immediately responded and began investigating the incident to determine if a federal crime had been committed, the agent tells us.

As this investigation remains ongoing, the FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying the perpetrators of this assault. They ask you to contact the FBI at (502) 263-6000 or OPD at (270) 687-8888 if you have any information about this assault.

Being one of its top priorities, the FBI says it is committed to protecting civil rights for all.