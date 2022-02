EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials say an FBI dive team is searching Diamond Valley Lake in Evansville.

According to officials, the dive team is from the New York field office and looking for evidence into an ongoing investigation with Evansville Police. Officers were seen searching the area near the lake earlier this year, but an FBI spokesperson would not say if that search and this search involve the same case.

