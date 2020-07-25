FBI monitoring Gibson County missing person case

(WEHT)- The FBI office in Indianapolis tells Eyewitness News that agents in Evansville have offered assistance to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office if needed and are monitoring the situation after a woman went missing in Princeton.

Hannah Potts, 23, was last seen near her home on Top Hot Road wearing a gray shirt and sweatpants. She is 6’1” and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at 812-385-3496 or the Potts family at 812-677-1421.

