FBI monitoring Gibson County missing person case

(WEHT)- The FBI office in Indianapolis tells Eyewitness News that agents in Evansville have offered assistance to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office if needed and are monitoring the situation after a woman went missing in Princeton.

Hannah Potts, 23, was last seen near her home on Top Hot Road wearing a gray shirt and sweatpants. She is 6’1” and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at 812-385-3496 or the Potts family at 812-677-1421.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 25, 2020)

LATEST NEWS