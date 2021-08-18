FDA: hundreds of dog deaths may be linked to Midwestern Pet Foods products

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The FDA says hundreds of dog deaths and illnesses may be linked to dry dog food produced in Illinois and Oklahoma by Evansville’s Midwestern Pet Foods.

The federal agency sent a warning letter after inspections found violations at facilities in Oklahoma, Indiana, Illinois and New York. Officials say the company did not follow procedures to prevent contamination from salmonella and aflatoxin, which can be deadly in dogs.

Midwestern recalled several varieties of its “Sportmix” brand foods produced in Illinois and Oklahoma in December and January.

The FDA said it was aware of more than 130 pet deaths and more than 220 pet illnesses that may be linked to eating these brands.