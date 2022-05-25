EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you’ve been planning to visit several of the different bird species at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Gardens, you’re in luck! The zoo confirmed with Eyewitness News that the birds are back!

The zoo said they moved the birds indoors in April as a precaution to avoid the ongoing avian flu.

They tell us several of their birds, including the penguins and Amazonia birds, have returned to their exhibits. At this time, the emus and peacocks are staying indoors. A Mesker Park Zoo official says their veterinarians are still monitoring their birds closely and are taking proper precautions.

